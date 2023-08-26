Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrate sibling connections. Here are some of the movie recommendations to binge watch with your sibling this Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: As the festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, it celebrates the special connections we have with our siblings. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on their brothers' wrists and wish for their joyful and successful life. In return, brothers pledge their unwavering care and support and also give them gifts. In today's time, this festival is not just limited to brother sister but also sisters tie rakhi to each other.

The auspicious timing to initiate Raksha Bandhan rituals and engage in the ceremonies with your siblings will commence after the conclusion of Bhadra Kaal at 9:01 pm. Furthermore, the Poornima Tithi or Full Moon phase begins on August 30 at 10:58 am and concludes on August 31 at 7:05 am.

The Raksha Bandhan festival also comes around the second long weekend on the month on August. The long weekend - August 26 (Saturday), August 27 (Sunday), August 29: Onam (Restricted Holiday) (Tuesday) and August 30: Raksha Bandhan (Wednesday). You can enjoy five-day long holidays by taking an off on August 28.

In case if you are meeting your sibling for just a day, you can celebrate this day by spending time with each other or simply binge watch some movies or series which shows undying love between siblings.

1. Dil Dhadakne Do: This Zoya Akhtar film is a must pick to watch with your siblisngs this Raksha Bandhan. This film takes your through a strong bond between Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh) as they live in a wealthy dysfunctional wealthy family who stand as each other's support. From relationship with parents to societal judgements, this film is depicts realistic, relevant sibling relationship in contrast to hyped portrayal in movies. The film is available on Netflix.

2. Satte Pe Satta: The movie of seven brother named after the seven days of the week is an Indian adaptation of Seven Brides and Seven Brothers. The film is about Ravi who marries Indu, but less does she know about his six uncivilized and unsophisticated brothers. When she moves in, the story takes a hilarious take about she educates them, teaches them manners. The story does take some twist and turns with Ravi's kidnap and his doppelganger Babu comes to stay in the family. To know more, the film is now available on Amazon Prime.

3. Iqbal: The 2005 Nagesh Kukunoor Natioanl Award winning film is about Iqbal whose dream is to be a cricketer, but faces challenges as he is deaf and mute. To come to his rescue is his sister who acts as his translator and supports him throughout to achieve his dream. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

4. Frozen 1 and 2: Frozen is a blockbuster animates movie which shows the bond between two sisters Elsa and Anna. Princess Elsa is born with magical powers and accidently hurts her little sister. She runs away from the kingdom. Later, Anna long with snowman Olaf go to find her sister whose icy powers traps the kingdom in eternal winter. The second season takes you through an enchanted forest and is a story of self discovery. In this, the strong bond between the two sisters is beautfully shown. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

5. TVF Tripling: This web-series is a must watch OTT release where the three siblings take on hilarious road trip journey to find themselves and their relations. Starring Sumit Vyas, Manavi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kunal Roy Kapoor, the 3 seasons are filled with laughter, self explorations, family, parent relationship, divorce and more. It is a perfect mix of wanderlust and emotions which will surely want to go on a road trip with your siblings or cousins. Go and watch now on Zee5. Apart from this, you can also binge watch some of the Friends episode to witness the bitter sweet bond between Monica and Ross.

6. Little women: The 1868 Greta Gerwig's adaptation is a timeless and beloved story of four sisters Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy that takes you how each sister is different and is determined to live life on their own terms. The four are raised by strong-willed mother, the film revolves around their life, tragedies, aspirations in the 19th century America. The film is available on Netflix (1994 release) and Amazon Prime (2019 release)

7. My Brother… Nikhil: The film is about Nikhil who is a bright young swimmer, however tragedy strikes him after he is diagnosed with HIV. During this, everyone disowns him, however, he finds support of his sister, Anamika, and his boyfriend, Nigel. The is available on YouTube and Amazon Prime.

8. Sarabjit: The real life story of Sarabjit Singh who was convicted over a string of bomb attacks in Punjab province in Pakistan which killed 14 people in 1990. His mercy petitions were rejected by the courts and former president Pervez Musharraf. The film revolves around how his sister Dalbir Kaur played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is devoted to release him from Pakistan. His family had that he was victim of mistaken identity and had inadvertently strayed across the border. Sarabjit died in Pakistan jail in 2013.

9. Raksha Bandhan: The 2022 release Akshay Kumar starrer film Raksha Bandhan is about the struggle of a brother to get married his four sisters married. The film features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar's on-screen love interest with Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of his sisters. The film is available on Zee5.

10. Main Hoon Na: This Shah Rukh Khan starrer film is a story of Major Ram and and his step brother Laksham played by Zayed Khan. Ram is a an army officer who goes undercover as a school student to protect General’s daughter Sanjana played by Amrita Rao from terrorists. He also reconciles with his step brother and his mother which was his father’s last wish. The film shows some fun and emotional bond between the two brothers. The film is available on Netflix.