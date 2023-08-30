Raksha Bandhan 2023: Here are Bollywood's ‘brother-sister duos’ celebrating sibling love in style

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Share Via

Raksha Bandhan, a beautiful occasion to cherish th... moreRaksha Bandhan, a beautiful occasion to cherish the bond shared between brothers and sisters, and Bollywood's fashionable brother-sister duos set some impressive style goals while doing so.

1/5Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor: The Kapoor siblings are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to making a fashion statement. Janhvi Kapoor, a Gen Z style icon, and her suave brother Arjun Kapoor spare no effort in showcasing their fashion prowess. (Instagram)

2/5Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem: Huma is a genuine fashionista, epitomising power dressing. She adorns herself in chic pantsuits, radiating the essence of a boss babe. Saleem, equally stylish, frequently dons quirky printed shirts and fashionable denim ensembles. (Instagram)

3/5Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, known for their fashion-forward sensibilities, often share stylish snapshots and attend Bollywood events together. Sara embraces vibrant colours and quirky prints, while Ibrahim opts for understated, neutral tones, akin to his father's style. (Instagram)

4/5Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan: Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, with fashion in their genes, regularly make fashion statements. Suhana shines on Instagram as a Gen Z fashion icon, while brother Aryan Khan may maintain a low profile on social media, he possesses striking looks that shine in casual outfits. (Instagram)