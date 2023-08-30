Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 August celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school girls in Delhi. School girls tied Rakhi to Prime Minister in Delhi, as they celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with him.

Earlier the Prime Minister also greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Dedicated to unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a sacred reflection of our culture, he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives. The festival is marked by the practice of sisters tying a 'rakhi' on the wrist of their brothers.