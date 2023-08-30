Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Raksha Bandhan 2023: School girls tie Rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi. Watch

Raksha Bandhan 2023: School girls tie Rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi. Watch

1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school girls in Delhi, strengthens affection and harmony.

School girls tie Rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 30 August celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school girls in Delhi. School girls tied Rakhi to Prime Minister in Delhi, as they celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with him.

Earlier the Prime Minister also greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Dedicated to unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a sacred reflection of our culture, he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives. The festival is marked by the practice of sisters tying a 'rakhi' on the wrist of their brothers.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 11:05 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.