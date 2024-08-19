Raksha Bandhan 2024: PM Modi, President Murmu wish ‘good fortune’, request to ’ensure safety of women’

Raksha Bandhan 2024: As the entire country celebrates Raksha Bandhan today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow citizens on this festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. PM Modi in a post on X extended his wishes and hoped this festival to bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune.

“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life,” PM Modi wrote on X.

 

 

President Droupadi Murmu too extended Raksha Bandhan wishes to all the citizens on President's official X handle.

“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This festival, based on the feeling of love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters.

 

The President emphasised on mutual trust and affection brothers and sisters and requested everybody to promise to respect women and ensure their safety.

“I would like that on this festival day, all the countrymen take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society,” President Murmu posted on X.

 

On Sunday evening, August 18, the President Murmu addressed the nation on Raksha Bandhan.

“On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I congratulate all my fellow citizens. Raksha Bandhan is an expression of love and affection of sisters for their brothers, and also an occasion to reiterate the unbreakable bond between them,” President Murmu said.

“Raksha Bandhan symbolises spontaneous love and reciprocity and also brings people closer. May this festival of mutual trust between brothers and sisters, encourage harmony and respect for women in our society,” she added.

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. This year it is celebrated on Monday, August 19. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrist and perform other rituals. Brothers and sisters present gifts to each other while promising to protect each other.

