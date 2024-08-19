Raksha Bandhan 2024: As the entire country celebrates Raksha Bandhan today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished fellow citizens on this festival that celebrates the bond between siblings. PM Modi in a post on X extended his wishes and hoped this festival to bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune.

“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life,” PM Modi wrote on X.

समस्त देशवासियों को भाई-बहन के असीम स्नेह के प्रतीक पर्व रक्षाबंधन की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यह पावन पर्व आप सभी के रिश्तों में नई मिठास और जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि एवं सौभाग्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu too extended Raksha Bandhan wishes to all the citizens on President's official X handle.

“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen. This festival, based on the feeling of love and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, instills a feeling of affection and respect towards all sisters and daughters.

रक्षा बंधन के पावन अवसर पर, मैं सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। भाई-बहन के बीच प्रेम और आपसी विश्वास की भावना पर आधारित यह त्योहार, सभी बहन-बेटियों के प्रति स्नेह और सम्मान की भावना का संचार करता है। मैं चाहूंगी कि इस पर्व के दिन, सभी देशवासी, हमारे समाज… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2024

The President emphasised on mutual trust and affection brothers and sisters and requested everybody to promise to respect women and ensure their safety.

“I would like that on this festival day, all the countrymen take a pledge to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society,” President Murmu posted on X.

On Sunday evening, August 18, the President Murmu addressed the nation on Raksha Bandhan.

“On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I congratulate all my fellow citizens. Raksha Bandhan is an expression of love and affection of sisters for their brothers, and also an occasion to reiterate the unbreakable bond between them,” President Murmu said.

“Raksha Bandhan symbolises spontaneous love and reciprocity and also brings people closer. May this festival of mutual trust between brothers and sisters, encourage harmony and respect for women in our society,” she added.