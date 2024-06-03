Rakuten Bank CEO Sees BOJ Rate Hike by October Lifting Profit
Rakuten Bank Ltd. expects the Bank of Japan to hike rates again later this year after scrapping its negative interest rate policy in March, in a move that will likely boost profits for the Japanese online financial firm.
(Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Bank Ltd. expects the Bank of Japan to hike rates again later this year after scrapping its negative interest rate policy in March, in a move that will likely boost profits for the Japanese online financial firm.