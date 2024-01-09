Ram Janmabhoomi Trust cancels 17 January procession to see new idol of Ram Lalla. Here is why
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has cancelled the procession scheduled for January 17 that would have allowed devotees to catch a glimpse of the new idol of Ram Lalla. Rather, the trust will now arrange a tour of the new idol inside the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on 17 January, the information given by a senior functionary of the Trust said, citing crowd management concerns raised by the security agencies.