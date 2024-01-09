The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has cancelled the procession scheduled for January 17 that would have allowed devotees to catch a glimpse of the new idol of Ram Lalla. Rather, the trust will now arrange a tour of the new idol inside the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi on 17 January, the information given by a senior functionary of the Trust said, citing crowd management concerns raised by the security agencies.

The decision was taken by the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after a meeting with the Acharyas of Kashi and senior administrative officials.

According to the Ayodhya district administration, it was discussed in the meeting that it would be difficult to control the crowd as devotees and pilgrims will rush to have the 'darshan' of the new idol of Ram Lalla when it is taken out in the city.

Earlier on Monday, The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust announced that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is complete and is awaiting the Pran Pratistha ceremony scheduled for January 22. Dozens of guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the grand ceremony, which will witness Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum (garbhagriha).

With less than two weeks to go until the Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration, the State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the department will start helicopter services soon as a large number of visitors are expected to attend the ceremony. The minister, however, did not give a specific date. “The services will start before January 22."

Meanwhile, Ayodhya is also preparing for a month-long celebration of Ramkatha, the epic narration of the Ramayana. From January 8th until 24 March, the festival will see renowned spiritual figures narrate the tale of Lord Rama's life and teachings. This event aims to immerse devotees in the essence of the Ramayana and provide a platform for spiritual enlightenment.

PM Modi has also urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at the Grand Temple in Ayodhya.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

