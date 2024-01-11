As the Pran Partishtha Day' nears, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that 100 chartered planes are set to land in the newly inaugurated Ayodhya airport on 22 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport" the CM said.

He further added, "I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for giving the fourth international airport to Uttar Pradesh. The Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30th" the Uttar Pradesh CM added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ramotsav 2024: Uttar Pradesh govt to run electric buses in Ayodhya Earlier on 30 December, PM Modi had inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Later, speaking at a public event, he said Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana is the path of knowledge that connects us to Shri Ram. In the first phase, the airport can handle 10 lakh passengers annually and after the second phase, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually. Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore.

The first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya was virtually launched by Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh and other senior officials today.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath received the boarding pass for the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station on December 30." Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. "We started the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30th, operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. Today we are going to connect Ayodhya with Ahmedabad." Union Civil Aviation Minister added.

He also added that by next year, UP will have five more airports each in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot. “Uttar Pradesh had only six airports in 2014, and now the state has 10 airports, including Ayodhya airport. By the next year, UP will have 5 more airports. One airport each in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot will be inaugurated in the next month. An international-level airport will also be ready in Jewar by the end of this year," he said.

Also Read: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust cancels 17 January procession to see new idol of Ram Lalla. Here is why Security and traffic management measures The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures. The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras across the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Ayodhya's yellow zone will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology, seamlessly integrated with ITMS and monitored from a central control room. This strategic move aims to enhance overall monitoring and security in key areas. To bolster emergency response capabilities, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

SDRF teams will conduct regular boat patrols, emphasising safety measures such as life jackets and mandatory ID cards for navigators while strictly prohibiting any form of intoxication.

According to the release, a significant highlight is the arrangement of four cruise boats by January 20, enhancing water surveillance during the celebrations. Ayodhya Railway Station will witness heightened security by the Railway Protection Force from January 27 to February 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, fire brigade provisions have been made in all tent cities, ensuring swift responses to any unforeseen incidents. Police patrols will cover the entire city, with stringent verification procedures for external individuals.

The implementation of an Anti-Drone System, overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF), adds an extra layer of security against potential aerial threats.

Also Read: SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh says flights to Lakshadweep, Ayodhya to start soon The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry from January 20 to 22, with appropriate road and train arrangements in place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ayodhya news: Ram Lalla idol to be 51 inches tall, made of black stone, will be in 5-yr-old child form | All we know Additionally, a primary hospital with 10 beds has been set up in the tent city, accompanied by rigorous cleanliness measures.

Also Read: Booking for Ram Mandir ‘Aarti Pass’ begins: Know booking procedure, aarti timings, and other details here All about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22 as the first phase of the temple nears completion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumbh model of cleanliness in Ayodhya CM Adityanath has directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city. "Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily," he said. As Ayodhya gears up for the celebrations, these measures aim to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike.

UP Schools, colleges to remain shut; liquor shops closed In schools and colleges, instructions have been given to declare a holiday in all educational institutions across the state on January 22. The CM has also said that liquor shops will remain closed in the state on the day.

Congress to skip inauguration event Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the event was a ‘political project’ by the BJP and the RSS that had been preponed for “electoral gain." The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," read a missive from the party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

