Ram Mandir inauguration: A look at 500-year timeline, from Babri Masjid to Lalla Virajman
India witnessed the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the end of a 70-year long dispute over the site.
India witnessed the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today i.e. on 22 January. People are commemorating the "historic" day all throughout the world. But the Ayodhya dispute has been a contentious matter for many years, entangled in numerous court actions by Muslim and Hindu religious groups.