Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, on Sunday informed that the construction of the Ram Mandir will be complete by January 22, 2024. The chairman made this statement following a review of the construction site.

Misra said, "Regular review of the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple is being done. At the latest review, we were assured that the Prana Prathishtha (consecration) of Lord Rama will be done on January 22, 2024. All arrangements are being made for the ceremony," reported ANI. Also read: Ayodhya Ram temple trust shares photos of work on sanctum sanctorum as consecration ceremony nears | Watch Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla took to social media platform X and stated, “Good development." She added, "The image of Sri Sitarama Chandra Swami in Ayodhya, At the auspicious time when the dream of crores of Hindus is about to come true…Auspicious hours to be welcomed by all the people of Telangana."

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi agreed with BRS MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla and said, “Absolutely, it is a dream that every Hindu had in their mind and in their hearts that this Ram Temple would be a reality one day."

She further expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court, terming SC's verdict on the case as a ‘peaceful, decisive and historic decision’ and said, "On the 22 January, every single Indian house is looking forward to the opening of the Ram Temple with the same devotion, with the same faith that we have had in the teachings of Lord Sri Ram."