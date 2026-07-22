Ram Mandir Trust CEO: Over 5,500 applicants vie for top post; selection by mid-August

A three-member selection committee has begun scrutinising more than 5,500 applications for the post of CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with the final appointment expected around 15 August, according to The Times of India.

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The trust, which currently has 12 members, is also expected to return to its full sanctioned strength of 15 trustees as three vacant positions are filled.

The vacancies arose following the resignations of former general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra, as well as the death of Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, popularly known as the Raja of Ayodhya.

A member of the selection committee told TOI that the recruitment process is expected to take around four weeks, with a decision likely in mid-August. The process is currently in the scrutiny stage, during which applications are being screened and shortlisted.

After evaluating the shortlisted candidates and conducting interactions, the committee will recommend three names to the trust. The trust will then make the final selection after conducting one-on-one interviews with the shortlisted candidates.

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What the selection panel is looking for According to the committee member, the selection will focus on the candidate's overall personality rather than any specific academic qualification.

“The person should be a good manager, a capable administrator, humble, and possess good educational qualifications and relevant experience. Communication skills in both Hindi and English are essential,” the member said.

The committee also clarified that there will be no geographical preference, with Indian citizenship as the sole eligibility criterion.

Responding to a question on gender, the committee member said, “We are open to both genders. We are only looking for the most suitable candidate.”

The panel is expected to visit Ayodhya during the first week of August before finalising its recommendations to the trust.

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