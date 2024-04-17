Active Stocks
Ram Navami 2024: Hyderabad police issues traffic restrictions; check diversions, alternate routes due to Shobha Yatra

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Ram Navami 2024: Organisers of Ram Navami festivities in Hyderabad advised to maintain peace by following guidelines to avoid provocative actions. Traffic restrictions implemented for Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on April 17 in the city.

A worker places the statues of Hindu deities displayed outside a workshop on the eve of the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, along the roadside in Hyderabad on March 29, 2023. (Image: AFP)

Ram Navami 2024: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued traffic restriction in the city due to the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra today i.e. on April 17.

As per the city traffic police, diversions are imposed on the movement of traffic in the limits of Tr. PS. Goshamahal and Tr. PS. Sultan bazar on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on at 9 am from Seetarambagh Temple to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, Sultanbazar via., Bhoiguda Kaman, Manghalhat PS Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul, Gandhi Statue, Jumerath Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begumbazar Chatri, Begumbazar, Barthan Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Gurudwara, Putlibowli X Roads, Koti and Sultanbazar X Road.

In the detailed list, the traffic police has given diversion points from South West Zone and East Zone. The diversion in the South West Zone will remain in place from 11 am to 4 pm while in the East Zone from 3 pm-11.30 pm.

It also added, “all citizens are requested to take note of procession route, timings and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police."

Location of diversionSuggested Route
From 11 am - 4pm 
Mallepally X RoadsVijay Nagar Colony, Nampally, Mehdipatnam
Bhoiguda KamanAgapura/Habeeb Nagar
Aghapura X roadsGhode-ki-Khabar or New Aghapura Charkhandil X road, Nampally
Gode-ki khabarTakkarwadi Junction or New Aghapura Charkhandil X road, Nampally
Puranapool X roadsPuranapool Darwaja, Karwan/Kulsumpura and 100 feet road
MJ BridgeCity College/Begum Bazar Chathri/Afzalgunj (Mortuary road)
Labor AddaAlaska T Junction
S A Bazar U TurnDarusalam/Malakunta
MJ Market GPO, Abids
From 3pm to 11.30 pm 
Afzalgunj T JunctionCentral Library - Rangmahal road
Putlibowli X roadsJambagh
Rangmahal Y junctionsCBS-Afalgunj
Andhra Bank X roadDM & HS-Chaderghat
GPO AbidsTilak Road-Nampally station road- MJ Market
Chaderghat X roadsNimboliadda- Kachiguda X road
Yousufain and companyGPO, Abids
DMHS X roadsPutlibowli Junction/Rangmahal
Sultanbazar x roadsDM&HS - Chaderghat
Kachiguda X RoadKachiguda Station Road
Boggulakunta X RoadRamkoti

Earlier on Friday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy had held a meeting with the organisers for the Ram Navami festivities, including processions, and urged all to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully and avoid provocative speeches, among others. 

"Some of the points mentioned included regarding the starting timing of the processions, avoiding use of DJ systems, no bursting of firecrackers, no throwing of vermillion or gulal on the passers-by, no carrying of sticks/swords/firearms, no provocative slogans, speeches, songs, displaying provocative banners, use of limited number of vehicles and no disturbance to people from other communities," a police release said as reported by PTI. It further added that the organisers should not violate the conditions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is in force for the Lok Sabha elections. No political symbols or political speeches will be permitted during the Shobha Yatra (procession), the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 17 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST
