Ram Navami 2024: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has issued traffic restriction in the city due to the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra today i.e. on April 17.

As per the city traffic police, diversions are imposed on the movement of traffic in the limits of Tr. PS. Goshamahal and Tr. PS. Sultan bazar on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra on at 9 am from Seetarambagh Temple to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, Sultanbazar via., Bhoiguda Kaman, Manghalhat PS Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul, Gandhi Statue, Jumerath Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begumbazar Chatri, Begumbazar, Barthan Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Gurudwara, Putlibowli X Roads, Koti and Sultanbazar X Road.

In the detailed list, the traffic police has given diversion points from South West Zone and East Zone. The diversion in the South West Zone will remain in place from 11 am to 4 pm while in the East Zone from 3 pm-11.30 pm.

It also added, “all citizens are requested to take note of procession route, timings and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police."

Location of diversion Suggested Route From 11 am - 4pm Mallepally X Roads Vijay Nagar Colony, Nampally, Mehdipatnam Bhoiguda Kaman Agapura/Habeeb Nagar Aghapura X roads Ghode-ki-Khabar or New Aghapura Charkhandil X road, Nampally Gode-ki khabar Takkarwadi Junction or New Aghapura Charkhandil X road, Nampally Puranapool X roads Puranapool Darwaja, Karwan/Kulsumpura and 100 feet road MJ Bridge City College/Begum Bazar Chathri/Afzalgunj (Mortuary road) Labor Adda Alaska T Junction S A Bazar U Turn Darusalam/Malakunta MJ Market GPO, Abids From 3pm to 11.30 pm Afzalgunj T Junction Central Library - Rangmahal road Putlibowli X roads Jambagh Rangmahal Y junctions CBS-Afalgunj Andhra Bank X road DM & HS-Chaderghat GPO Abids Tilak Road-Nampally station road- MJ Market Chaderghat X roads Nimboliadda- Kachiguda X road Yousufain and company GPO, Abids DMHS X roads Putlibowli Junction/Rangmahal Sultanbazar x roads DM&HS - Chaderghat Kachiguda X Road Kachiguda Station Road Boggulakunta X Road Ramkoti

Earlier on Friday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy had held a meeting with the organisers for the Ram Navami festivities, including processions, and urged all to ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully and avoid provocative speeches, among others.

"Some of the points mentioned included regarding the starting timing of the processions, avoiding use of DJ systems, no bursting of firecrackers, no throwing of vermillion or gulal on the passers-by, no carrying of sticks/swords/firearms, no provocative slogans, speeches, songs, displaying provocative banners, use of limited number of vehicles and no disturbance to people from other communities," a police release said as reported by PTI. It further added that the organisers should not violate the conditions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which is in force for the Lok Sabha elections. No political symbols or political speeches will be permitted during the Shobha Yatra (procession), the release said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!