Ram Navami 2025: Ayodhya Ram Temple streets bustling with festive vibes as devotees flock to take holy dip | Watch

On the occasion of Ram Navami, scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Sunday morning. Festivities are in full swing for the most auspicious festival ‘Ram Navami’ and ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri, which is being celebrated on April 6 this year.

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasanta Navratri, culminates with Ram Navami - Lord Rama's birth anniversary - on the final day. To mark the day, devotees typically take a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya before visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Discussing the security arrangements at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Additional SP Madhuban Singh said, "People come in large numbers to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami...Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers to ensure the safety and security of devotees...Proper parking arrangements have also been made," ANI reported.

Ram Navami celebrations To celebrate the birth of Lord Rama, Ram Navami is observed all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri. On this auspicious day, kanya pujan is performed as devotees offer gifts and prasad to young girls, symbolic of the nine forms of the goddess Durga.

On the special occasion, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, attracting devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

Devotees also flocked to Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers on the celebrated occasion. Extending Ram Navami greetings, Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said, "I would like to extend greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. Aarti took place in the morning at 3 am. Devotees in large numbers are offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today is the birthday of Lord Ram, and I extend best wishes to all the devotees. I will pray for the welfare of the world."

Even in Nation Capital, the festive vibes of Ram Navami can be felt. The Jhandewalan Temple in was illuminated and beautifully decorated on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. On Ram Navami, the morning Aarti was held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir.

Ram Navami 2025 kanya pujan muhurat Ram Navami, which is celebrated on the Mahanavami of Chaitra Navratri, is being celebrated on April 6 although the auspicious tithi Navami Tithi began on April 5. The Navami Tithi commenced on April 5 at 7:26 pm and concludes on April 6 at 7:22 pm, as per Drik Panchang.

Brahma Muhurat: 4:34 am to 5:20 am

Pratah Sandhya: 4:57 am to 6:05 am

Abhijit Muhurat: 11:58 am to 12:49 pm