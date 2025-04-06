Ram Navami 2025: Ayodhya Ram Temple streets bustling with festive vibes as devotees flock to take holy dip | Watch

Devotees also flocked to Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers on the celebrated occasion. Extending Ram Navami greetings, Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said, "I would like to extend greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. Aarti took place in the morning at 3 am. Devotees in large numbers are offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today is the birthday of Lord Ram, and I extend best wishes to all the devotees. I will pray for the welfare of the world."