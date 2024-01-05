Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Paytm partners with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam to allow mobile payments
Paytm has signed an MoU with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam to enable mobile payments in the city ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.
