Ram Temple in Ayodhya is set to have a grand consecration ceremony on January 22. With the ceremony a few weeks away, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Paytm with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam. In order to enable mobile payments within the Nagar Nigam vicinity this measure was adopted.

Mobile payments could be done via QR code, Soundbox and Card machines. One97 Communications Limited-owned Paytm will install Paytm card machines at cash collection centres under State Nagar Nigam departments.

Paytm's Chief Business Officer of Payments Abhay Sharma said, “Ahead of the much-anticipated inauguration of Ram Mandir, Paytm is thrilled to collaborate with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam to ensure convenient and secure digital/mobile payment solutions for the millions of devotees visiting the sacred city."

Mayor of Ayodhya Nagar Nigam, Girish Pati Tripathi said, "As Ayodhya prepares to welcome millions of devotees for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, we are pleased to partner with Paytm to ensure a smooth and efficient digital payment experience."

On Thursday, in preparation for the ceremony, the Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police chaired a meeting and discussed alternative routes and security arrangements. Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police, Upendra Kumar Agarwal said, “Currently, people travel to Ayodhya through Kamta to Chinhat Matiyari via Barabanki. However, the usage of the alternative Sultanpur route is declining. Therefore, instructions have been issued to promote awareness of these alternative routes," he added.

Several VVIP guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be attending the grand ceremony. Ram Temple Trust has also invited 4,000 seers from across the country. Among those invited to the ceremony include actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who played the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the famous TV serial “Ramayan".

The invitation card set for the ceremony carries the main invitation card, the "Pran Pratishtha" programme card and a booklet on the journey of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and people who played a part in it, directly or indirectly.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!