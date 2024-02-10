Ram Temple resolution in Parliament today: Here's what BJP says

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to present the Ram Temple resolution in the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha today.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to present the Ram Temple resolution in the lower house of the Parliament, Lok Sabha today. The budget session which began on January 31 will conclude today. BJP MP Satya Pal Singh terming the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be an important issue said, "The discussion on Ram Temple is very important for the country." Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Ram Mandir was, is and will always be the centre of faith for us, but those people who used to raise questions that BJP says Lord Ram will come but are not telling us the date...we announced the date and constructed Ram Mandir." Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir designed to withstand once-in-2,500-year quake: Study Union Minister Arjun Ram Megwal said on Saturday said, "This is a decisive government. Important decisions have been made since this government came to power in 2014. The speed of making decisions increased in 2019 again when the government was formed...Big decisions will be made in favour of the country." Also read: FM Sitharaman lays ‘White Paper’ in Lok Sabha, says ‘UPA did not put nation first, left economy in tatters' Earlier, BJP MP Satyapal Singh said, "This is an important discussion for this country and the new Parliament and for me. The way this Mandir was constructed, the role of PM Modi in ensuring this, the role of the courts and the faith of the people will be remembered always. This is huge occasion for the people of India," before the discussion, reported ANI. Also read: 'Rashtra-neeti over rajneeti': PM Modi tells why his govt didn't bring 'White Paper' in 2014 In the Parliament, Satyapal Singh who initiated the discussion on Ram Temple in Ayodhya said, “I am fortunate to get the opportunity to speak about the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram on 22nd January, inside the Parliament. It is historic to see the Pran Pratishtha and offer prayers to Lord Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya."

BJP MP Pratap Sarangi charged out at the opposition, that construction of Ram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram is a symbol of the unity of the nation. He said, "This is an important discussion. The people of the country should know about this. There are some people who also proposed the construction of toilets at the place of Ram Temple...This Ram Temple is not just a temple, but the construction of Ram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram is a symbol of the unity of the nation...The public should know about this, it is very important."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled a motion on the 'White Paper' for the consideration yesterday, February 9. The motion discussed the alleged fiscal mismanagement of the Congress-led coalition at the Centre during UPA rule.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!