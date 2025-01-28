Ram Temple trust issues advisory amid huge rush, urges local pilgrims to delay visit until THIS date

Mahakumbh 2025: Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust issued an advisory for pilgrims ahead of Mauni Amavasya "Amrit Snan" on Wednesday. In view of the large gathering of devotees flocking to Ayodhya from Prayagraj has made it difficult for the authorities to manage the state of affairs. Amid Mahakumbh mela, devotees living nearby have been asked to delay their visit to Ayodhya to ease congestion.

Urging the pilgrims to obey safety protocols and cooperate with officials, the notice states, “We humbly request devotees from nearby areas to plan their visit to Ayodhya 15-20 days later, allowing those coming from distant places to have an easier darshan experience at present. This will ensure convenience for everyone.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To make sure that all devotees get a chance seek blessings from Ram Lalla, the administration has made certain arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents considering the capacity of Ayodhya Dham. According to an official statement, there has been a huge influx of devotees in Ayodhya over the past three days. Anticipating an unprecedented increase in the number of devotees on the day of Mukhya Snan, the notice states, “It is estimated that approximately 10 crore devotees will take a holy dip in Prayagraj on this auspicious day.”

Advertisement

When to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir? The notice issued by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's General Secretary Champat Rai states that the intensity of gatherings will subside after Vasant Panchami. Mentioning that the weather in February will be pleasant, the notice said, “There will be much relief after Vasant Panchami, and the weather in February will also be pleasant. It would be best if devotees from nearby areas plan their visit during that time. We request you to kindly consider this appeal.”

Advertisement

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: UP Police issue traffic advisory for Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan

Notably, Vasant Panchami will be observed on February 2 this year. The auspicious timings according to Drik Panchang are given below:

Vasant Panchami Madhyahna Moment - 12:35 PM

Panchami Tithi Begins - 9:14 AM on February 2