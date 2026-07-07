Ram Temple Trust says all donations are safe; holds over 30 kg gold, 1,518 kg silver

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust currently holds over 30 kg of gold and around 1,518 kg of silver, along with thousands of other valuables donated by devotees, its treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said on Tuesday, according to PTI. The clarification comes amid a controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Giri told PTI that all 2,926 valuable items donated to the temple are safe and properly accounted for. The statement came a day after the Trust displayed several donated items to the media, including a gold-plated copy of the Ramcharitmanas and a diamond-studded necklace.

Two items that had become the subject of speculation on social media, a silver charan paduka and a silver Kakbhushundi artefact, were also displayed to reporters. According to the Trust, devotees have donated gold, silver and diamond ornaments, crowns, necklaces, silver bricks and other valuables since the temple's consecration.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What valuable items does the Ram Temple Trust currently hold? ⌵ The Ram Temple Trust holds over 30 kg of gold, approximately 1,518 kg of silver, and thousands of other valuable items donated by devotees, including gold and diamond ornaments. 2 How does the Ram Temple Trust ensure the safety and accountability of donations? ⌵ The Trust maintains a detailed record of every donation, including the donor's name and date. Each item undergoes annual verification by an independent auditor, and donors receive receipts. 3 Why did the Ram Temple Trust's treasurer urge the public to report wrongdoing? ⌵ Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri encouraged individuals with credible evidence of wrongdoing to contact the Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead of spreading unverified allegations. 4 What actions is the Ram Temple Trust taking in response to the donation theft allegations? ⌵ The Trust has decided to tighten its operational and financial systems, appoint a CEO to oversee operations, and has accepted the resignations of officials involved amid the ongoing investigation. 5 How many cases of alleged pilferage did the SIT report in connection with the Ram Temple donations? ⌵ The SIT reported approximately 70 instances of alleged theft or pilferage related to the donation counting process, identified through CCTV footage and witness statements.

Trust Says Every Donation Is Recorded Giri said every donated item is recorded with details such as the donor's name, date of donation and other relevant information. Referring to the silver Kakbhushundi artefact donated by Anita Bharadwaj, he said the item, along with others that had sparked speculation online, remains safely in the Trust's custody.

He said the Trust received nearly 16.8 kg of gold up to March 2024, another 10.4 kg during 2024-25 and around 5 kg in 2025-26, taking its total gold holdings to approximately 32.3 kg by the end of March 2026.

On silver holdings, Giri said the Trust possesses both donated silver items in their original form and nearly 850 kg of refined silver, obtained after donated articles were melted and refined under government supervision.

According to PTI, Giri said every donated item undergoes an annual physical verification by an independent chartered accountant firm. Silver sent for refining is processed through the government mint, with photographs, weight records and purity certificates maintained. Every donor is also issued a receipt acknowledging the donation.

He urged anyone with credible evidence of wrongdoing to submit it to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) instead of circulating unverified allegations.

Trust tightens systems amid probe The Trust on Monday decided to strengthen its administrative and financial systems in the wake of the controversy. It also resolved to appoint a chief executive officer (CEO) to oversee its operations.

The controversy erupted after allegations surfaced that cash donations and valuable offerings had been misappropriated, with some devotees claiming expensive items, including a gold Ramcharitmanas and silver bricks, had gone missing.