Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Crescent moon sighted in Lucknow, Taraweeh from tonight after Isha prayers
LIVE UPDATES

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Crescent moon sighted in Lucknow, Taraweeh from tonight after Isha prayers

1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Livemint

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Muslims in India are eagerly waiting to see the crescent moon today, which will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc announced beginning of Ramadan from Monday, a day after sighting the crescent moon

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The holy month of Ramadan will begin in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, other Asian countries after sighting moon (expected on Monday, March 11). (Pitamber Newar)Premium
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The holy month of Ramadan will begin in India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, other Asian countries after sighting moon (expected on Monday, March 11). (Pitamber Newar)

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The holy month of Ramadan began in Saudi Arabia and several other middle east countries on Monday, after the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday, March 11. However, Muslims in India will begin their efforts to sight the crescent moon today, March 11, to mark the beginning of Ramadan month on Tuesday, March 12.

11 Mar 2024, 07:00:34 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Crescent moon sighted in Lucknow

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Crescent moon was sighted in Lucknow. Ramadan month will begin from Tuesday.

11 Mar 2024, 06:46:05 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Moon sighting committee meets in Hyderabad

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, aka the Moon sighting committee, conducted its monthly meeting in Hyderabad on March 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm. 

11 Mar 2024, 06:42:01 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Significance of charity during the month

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Throughout the month of Ramadan, devotees are encouraged to perform charity to strengthen their spirituality, and fulfilling the duty of zakat and sadaqah

11 Mar 2024, 06:38:11 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Significance of iftar and suhoor during Ramadan

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: While performing roza, devotees, partake in an "iftar," after evening prayer and sunset to break their fast. Whereas, they observe a pre-dawn repast, which is called as "suhoor" early in the morning.

11 Mar 2024, 06:33:35 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: How is Ramadan celebrated?

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The pious month of Ramadan is celebrated across the world with prayers to Allah and observing fast, which is called as Roza. Throughout the month of Ramadan, eating, drinking, smoking, having evil thoughts and actions, having marital relations, are prohibited among devotees.

11 Mar 2024, 06:30:49 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Which countries are expecting to see the crescent moon on Monday?

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: In addition to India, a number of Asian countries will be eagerly waiting for the first sight of the crescent moon on Monday. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Malaysia, and Afghanistan are expecting to see the moon on Monday after maghrib prayers.

11 Mar 2024, 06:27:29 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: When is Ramadan moon sighting expected in India?

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: In India, Ramadan moon sighting is expected on Monday night, March 11. After seeing the moon, the pious month of Ramadan will begin from Tuesday, March 12 in India.

11 Mar 2024, 06:16:52 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates:  When will Ramadan begin in India?

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The holy month of Ramadan will begin in India after sighting the crescent moon (expected today). In India, Ramadan month is likely to begin from Tuesday.

