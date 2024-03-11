Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Crescent moon sighted in Lucknow

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The holy month of Ramadan began in Saudi Arabia and several other middle east countries on Monday, after the crescent moon was sighted on Sunday, March 11. However, Muslims in India will begin their efforts to sight the crescent moon today, March 11, to mark the beginning of Ramadan month on Tuesday, March 12.
Crescent moon sighted in Lucknow
Crescent moon was sighted in Lucknow. Ramadan month will begin from Tuesday.
Moon sighting committee meets in Hyderabad
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, aka the Moon sighting committee, conducted its monthly meeting in Hyderabad on March 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm.
Significance of charity during the month
Throughout the month of Ramadan, devotees are encouraged to perform charity to strengthen their spirituality, and fulfilling the duty of zakat and sadaqah
Significance of iftar and suhoor during Ramadan
While performing roza, devotees, partake in an "iftar," after evening prayer and sunset to break their fast. Whereas, they observe a pre-dawn repast, which is called as "suhoor" early in the morning.
How is Ramadan celebrated?
The pious month of Ramadan is celebrated across the world with prayers to Allah and observing fast, which is called as Roza. Throughout the month of Ramadan, eating, drinking, smoking, having evil thoughts and actions, having marital relations, are prohibited among devotees.
Which countries are expecting to see the crescent moon on Monday?
In addition to India, a number of Asian countries will be eagerly waiting for the first sight of the crescent moon on Monday. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, Malaysia, and Afghanistan are expecting to see the moon on Monday after maghrib prayers.
When is Ramadan moon sighting expected in India?
In India, Ramadan moon sighting is expected on Monday night, March 11. After seeing the moon, the pious month of Ramadan will begin from Tuesday, March 12 in India.
When will Ramadan begin in India?
The holy month of Ramadan will begin in India after sighting the crescent moon (expected today). In India, Ramadan month is likely to begin from Tuesday.
