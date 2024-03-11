Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Crescent moon sighted in Lucknow, Taraweeh from tonight after Isha prayers

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 07:04 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Muslims in India are eagerly waiting to see the crescent moon today, which will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc announced beginning of Ramadan from Monday, a day after sighting the crescent moon