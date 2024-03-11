Ramadan 2024 in India: The crescent moon of Ramadan 2024 is expected to be sighted in India on Monday, March 1, which means the fasting for the holy month will begin on Tuesday, March 12. The timetable informing Ramadan 2024 fasting, Sehri, and Iftar timings comes in handy as it helps in the observance of prayers to the almighty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramadan moon sighting 2024: Will crescent moon be sighted in India tonight? Check here The Ramadan 2024 moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, March 10, and usually the crescent moon is sighted in Asian countries including India, a day after Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Millions of Muslims in Asian countries are expecting the sighting of the Ramadan 2024 moon on March 11 evening after maghrib prayers.

Ramadan 2024 in India: City-wise Sehri and Iftar timings Sehri or Suhoor is the pre-dawn meal that Muslims consume before the Fajr (morning) prayer, which marks the beginning of the daily fasting period during Ramadan 2024. Iftar is the joyous occasion when Muslims break their fast at sunset, following the Maghrib (evening) prayer.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings in major cities: 1. Delhi 05:18 am 06:27 pm

2. Hyderabad 05:16 am 06:26 pm

3. Mumbai 05:38 am 06:48 pm

4. Pune 05:34 am 06:44 pm

5. Surat 05:38 am 06:47 pm

6. Ahmedabad 05:38 am 06:47 pm

7. Bangalore 05:19 am 06:31 pm

8. Calcutta 04:35 am 05:45 pm

9. Chennai 05:08 am 06:20 pm

10. Kanpur 05:06 am 06:15 pm

The timing of the Sehri and Iftar vary in different geographical locations of India as it depends upon the sunrise and sunset timings.

Following the specified schedule in the timetable can help Muslims in the proper observance of the Ramadan 2024 prayers which encompasses heightened piety, self-reflection, and strengthened community ties. The schedule provides with the accurate timings of Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking fast) in alignment with Islamic principles.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

