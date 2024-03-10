Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. In addition to the two countries, the moon is visible in some western nations as well. A day later, the Ramadan crescent moon is visible in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: After the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on Sunday, the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Monday, March 11, announced Saudi Arabia. (Read full story here)
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Crescent moon not sighted in Oman
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The crescent moon of Ramadan was not sighted in Oman, confirmed Oman's Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs (MERA) .
“The Main Committee for Moon Sighting has met this evening. The committee has not received any evidence of sighting the crescent. Therefore, it announces that Monday (11 March 2024) will mark the end of Sha’ban 1445 AH, and Tuesday (12 March 2024) will mark the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan 1445 AH," stated the ministry.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, Ramadan set to begin tomorrow
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The crescent moon of Ramadan has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, and Ramadan will begin tomorrow, ie March 11, Monday. Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers. The sighting of the Ramadan moon was announced by the Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory begins sighting of the crescent moon of Ramadan
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: After the observatory in Tamir failed to observe the crescent moon of Ramadan, the Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory began the sighting of the crescent moon.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ramadan moon not spotted in Tumair
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Due to cloudy weather, it was not possible to see the Ramadan crescent moon in Saudi Arabia’s Tumair, other observatories of the kingdom are yet to confirm.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The atmosphere is changing in every 10 min, everything will be clear after sunset, says expert
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: As all the observatories are looking for the first sight of Ramadan moon, Abdullah Al-Khudairi from the Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory, said that the atmosphere changes in every 10 minute, and when the sun sets, everything will become clear.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Stormy weather in Saudi Arabia creating hurdles in moon sighting
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: With more than 10 astronomical observatories in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia looking for the Ramadan crescent moon, the dusty storms are creating difficulty in sighting the moon.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Astronomical observatories in various regions of Saudi Arabia begin investigating the sighting of Ramadan
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Astronomical observatories and forecasting committees in various regions of Saudi Arabia have begun to investigate the sighting of the Ramadan crescent. Pic Credit: @theholymosques
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Palestinian prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Palestinians are preparing for Ramadan celebrations. The onset of the festive Muslim holy month has been overshadowed by war, hunger, and atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza. Thousands of police have been deployed around the narrow streets of the Old City in Jerusalem. Tens of thousands of worshippers are expected every day at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, one of the holiest sites in Islam. (Read full story here)
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Dust storm reported in Tumair, Saudi Arabia ahead of sighting Moon
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Amid preparations of sighting the crescent moon of Ramadan, Tumair city of Saudi Arabia witnessed a dust storm.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ramazan wishes, messages to send to loved ones
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ramadan is a holy month of fasting that marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on March 10 evening, then the fasting will begin from Monday, March 11. Here are the best wishes, messages to send to your loved ones to celebrate Ramzan. (Read here)
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Check Sehri-Iftar timings for Indian cities
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ahead of the beginning of Ramzan, here is the list of Sehri-Iftar timings for Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Chennai, etc.
Delhi 05:18 am 06:27 pm
Mumbai 05:38 am 06:48 pm
Surat 05:38 am 06:47 pm
Bangalore 05:19 am 06:31 pm
Ahmedabad 05:38 am 06:47 pm
Calcutta 04:35 am 05:45 pm
Chennai 05:08 am 06:20 pm
Hyderabad 05:16 am 06:26 pm
Kanpur 05:06 am 06:15 pm
Pune 05:34 am 06:44 pm
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: When will Ramadan crescent moon be sighted in India?
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ramadan Moon will be sighted in South Asian countries including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, etc on Monday, which means that fasting for Muslims in these countries will begin on Tuesday, March 12.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee expects crescent moon to be visible on March 10
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The moon sighting committee of Saudi Arabia is expecting the moon to be spotted on the same evening, ie March 10. If this happens, then there are chances of a coordinated start to Ramadan across the region, according to media reports.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: All set to sight the Ramadan moon in Saudi Arabia’s Tumair
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: As the Ramadan moon can be spotted any moment, major observatories have made all the necessary preparations to sight the moon. Picture Source: @HaramainInfo/X
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: What is the importance of moon sighting before Ramadan
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The practice of sighting moon before Ramadan is also called Ramzan/Ramazan/Ramzaan. Sighting the crescent moon is one of the most important aspects of the Islamic faith as it embarks the month of fasting from dawn until sunset.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The atmosphere is 85% clear to see the Ramadan crescent, says expert
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: As people continue to wait for the first sight of the crescent moon of Ramadan, Chief Astronomer Abdullah Khudairi arrived at the observatory in Sudair, has said that the atmosphere is 85% clear to see the Ramadan crescent. He has also begun the preparations for sighting the crescent moon.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: What is the importance of Ramzan?
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ramzan is celebrated to commemorate the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The month serves an opportunity for Muslims to practice self-restraint, empathy, and act of generosity.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ramzan: A month of fasting and reflection
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: The ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is celebrated as Ramadan throughout the world. The month carries immense significance to reflect upon one’s own spiritual reflection, observe fasting from dawn to dusk, increase prayers, and charity, etc. During this month, muslims abstain from sensual activities during daylight hours, including food, drink and other activities. With this practice, they are said to focus on their connection with Allah (God) and strengthen their self-discipline.
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Working hours reduced for UAE federal employees during Ramadan
Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ahead of the beginning of Ramadan month, all ministries and federal agencies in UAE will operate from 9 am to 2:30 pm from Monday too Thursday throughout the month.
