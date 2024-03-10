Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting LIVE Updates: Ramzan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia

6 min read . 09:07 PM IST

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday, marking the beginning of Ramadan month. However, Oman did not receive any evidence of sighting the crescent