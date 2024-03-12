Ramadan 2024: Palestinians in Gaza observe fast as ‘hunger’ lingers on amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza with cease-fire talks stalled, hunger increasing and war with Israel ongoing. Families are faced with food shortages and high prices.
Palestinians began fasting for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Monday with cease-fire talks at a standstill, hunger worsening across the Gaza Strip and no end in sight to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message