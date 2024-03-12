Ramadan 2024: These healthy food options for Sehri will help you stay fuller for longer during fasting
Ramadan 2024: Fasting offers several health benefits as it detoxifies the body. Based on the satiety index, here are some healthy food options that will help you feel fuller for longer on fewer calories
Ramadan 2024: Today, March 12, marks the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in India. During the one month of fasting, followers of the faith observe a fast for 13 to 14 hours a day, depending on the sunrise and sunset time. Besides its spiritual significance, fasting offers several health benefits as it detoxifies the body.