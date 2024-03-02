Ramadan 2024: When will the holy month start in India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, other countries. All details here
Ramadan 2024: Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, holds profound significance for millions of Muslims around the world. Lasting for 29 to 30 days, Ramadan is a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. It is observed as a commemoration of the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad according to Islamic belief. However, the beginning of the Islamic holy month depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Ramadan is likely to begin on 11 or 12 March and is likely to end on 9 April. Last year, Ramadan started on March 24 and finished on April 21.