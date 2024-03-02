Ramadan 2024: Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, holds profound significance for millions of Muslims around the world. Lasting for 29 to 30 days, Ramadan is a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. It is observed as a commemoration of the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad according to Islamic belief. However, the beginning of the Islamic holy month depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon. This year, Ramadan is likely to begin on 11 or 12 March and is likely to end on 9 April. Last year, Ramadan started on March 24 and finished on April 21.

Here are some expected dates of Ramadan 2024 around the world according to Ramadan 1445

In countries like United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UK, US, Turkey, Maldives, Ramadan is likely to start on 11 March. In India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Egypt, Ramadan is likely to start from 12 March, a report by Hindustan Times has states.

Fasting from sunrise to sunset is observed by adult Muslims who are not terminally or chronically ill, travel, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating. The two main meals of the fasting period are Iftar, which is eaten after sundown, and Suhoor, which is eaten before dawn. Iftar dinners are a popular way for families and communities to break their fasts together. Usually starting with the intake of dates and water, followed by larger meals. In Islam, fasting is one of The Five Pillars of the faith, along with the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and pilgrimage, which is known in Arabic as hajj.

Islamic scholars have said that the merits of fasting also include cultivating gratitude and compassion for the less fortunate and poor. Making donations and helping feed the needy are hallmarks of the month, which also typically sees the devout dedicating more time for prayers, religious studies and reading of the Quran, the Muslim holy book. Many also look forward to the fast as an act of spiritual rejuvenation and purification.

