Ramadan 2024: Wishes, messages and quotes for friends and family

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting that marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims all over the world. Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee determines the day when the holy month will begin. If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on March 10 evening in Saudi Arabia, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will begin fasting from Monday, March 11. India will mark the observance of the first day of Ramadan a day later.

The period of Ramadan extends between 29-30 days which marks one of the most important observances for the Muslim community every year. During this period, all followers of the faith spend their time fasting, praying, indulging in philanthropic activities by giving back to the community and introspecting.

Ramadan celebrates the first time when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad according to Islam. This holy month is among one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The five pillars are Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage).

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to greet your loved ones with on the auspicious occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan:

Here’s wishing you and your family Ramzan Mubarak. May Allah be with you! May you be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Ramadan! May Allah bless you with the knowledge that enlightens you. Happy Ramzan! As we see the crescent moon and Ramadan starts, may Allah bless you with happiness. May Allah fill your home with warmth and peace. Happy Ramadan! May Ramadan inspire you and provide you with the strength to overcome every challenge. Ramadan Kareem! Let Allah guide you and protect you this Ramadan and always. Wishing you health and prosperity on this holy occasion. I sincerely hope that the holy spirit of Ramadan enlightens our souls and guides us to our deen. Ramadan Mubarak. May the spirit of Ramadan light up your soul. Happy Ramadan! May Allah’s greatness fill you with happiness and prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak!

All adult Muslims must observe a fast during this holy month that takes place for almost four weeks and two days. There are a few exceptions for those who are travelling, are very ill, elderly, pregnant, menstruating or have diabetes; they do not need to fast.

