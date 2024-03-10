Ramadan 2024: Wishes, messages and quotes for friends and family
Ramadan 2024: The period of Ramadan extends between 29-30 days which marks one of the most important observances for the Muslim community every year.
Ramadan is a holy month of fasting that marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims all over the world. Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee determines the day when the holy month will begin. If the Ramadan crescent moon is sighted on March 10 evening in Saudi Arabia, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will begin fasting from Monday, March 11. India will mark the observance of the first day of Ramadan a day later.