Ramadan 2025 Date, Time LIVE UPDATES: As Muslims all over the world prepare for the first day of Ramadan, the most auspicious time of the year, it's time to know all about crescent moon sighting today. Ramadan marks the beginning of ninth month of the Islamic calendar and the start of 29 to 30 day period of fasting between dawn and sunset. Stay tuned for Ramadan 2025 LIVE Updates here.
The crescent moon sighting today, February 28, will determine the exact date of the celebrated occasion. If the moon is sighted on Friday, Ramadan will commence from March 1 otherwise fasting will begin from March 2 onwards.
Usually, moon sighting in Saudi Arabia takes place a day before it happens in India. Similarly, onset of Ramadan and Eid follows the parallel schedule. Since, crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia was not confirmed on February 27, it is most likely that it will take place on February 28 evening, corresponding to 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH, as per Islamic calendar.
Ramadan 2025 Date LIVE: When and where to watch the crescent moon today?
Ramadan 2025 Date LIVE: Israel imposes ‘safety restrictions’ at Al-aqsa for Ramadan
Ramadan 2025 Date LIVE: Israel said it will implement "safety restrictions" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City for Ramadan festivities.
Ramadan 2025 LIVE: Allahabad HC orders cleaning of Sambhal mosque ahead of Ramzan
Ramadan 2025 LIVE: Allahabad High Court has ordered the cleaning of Sambhal Mosque premises ahead of Ramzan after the ASI said whitewashing is not needed.
Ramadan 2025 LIVE: ‘Make an effort to sight the Hilal,’ says Hilal Committe of America
Ramadan 2025 LIVE: "Please make an effort to sight the Hilal on Friday, February 28, 2025, for the month of Ramadan 1446, "Central Hilal Committe of North America issued the statement on February 27.
Ramadan 2025 LIVE: Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court asks citizens to keep an eye on crescent moon
Ramadan 2025 LIVE: Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court urged the citizens to observe crescent moon on the evening of Friday, February 28, 2025. If the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia today evening, Ramadan will begin on Saturday, otherwise the holy month will commence on Sunday, March 2.