Ramadan 2025 moon sighting in Saudi Arabia: When and where to watch crescent moon today

Ramadan 2025: Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, marks the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The word Ramadan is derived from the Arabic root ramida or ar-ramad, which means ‘scorching heat.'

The period of fasting is observed between dawn and sunset when Muslims worldwide pray for peace and guidance, engage in humanitarian activities and give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat. Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam which includes Shahada (profession of faith), Salat (Prayer), Zakat (Almsgiving), Sawm (Fasting) and Hajj (Pilgrimage).

Why moon sighting is important for the onset of Ramadan? Depending on the crescent moon sighting, Ramadan 2025 is expected to begin on March 1. The dependency of Islamic calendar on moon sighting makes appearance of the new crescent moon essential to mark the beginning of each month. Thus, Ramadan is observed at different times of the year, as per Georgian calendar.

Ramadan in Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court urged the citizens to observe crescent moon on the evening of Friday, February 28, 2025. This date corresponds to 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH, as per Islamic calendar. If the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia today evening, Ramadan will begin on Saturday, otherwise the holy month will commence on Sunday, March 2.

Moon sighting will occur around 6:00 PM (Riyadh) during sunset, which implies that India will get to know about Ramadan start date around 7:30 PM. Ramadan typically begin a day later in India.

Ramadan in UAE UAE Muslims will gaze at the skies on February 28 evening to search for the crescent moon. According to Abu Dhabi's International Astronomical Centre Chairman Mohammad Odeh, the crescent will be visible through telescopes in West Asia, most of Africa, and southern Europe.

Astronomers from the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi indicate that the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on Friday while the final confirmation depends on traditional moon sighting methods.

Ramadan in United Kingdom East London Mosque projects that Ramadan will commence from March 1 in United Kingdom but the final beginning of fasting day will be confirmed by moon sighting.

