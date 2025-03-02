Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of the country on Sunday, March 2, as month-long fasting began today following the citing of crescent moon on March 1.

On the occasion of first roza of the month of Ramadan, PM Modi in a post on X said, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony in our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness and service. Ramzan Mubarak!"

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and senior congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended Ramadan wishes on Saturday night through social media post on X. "Ramzan Mubarak! May this sacred month fill your life with happiness and bring peace to your heart," Rahul Gandhi said.

Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted the masses on this auspicious occasion. In a post on X, she stated, “Hearty congratulations to all of you on the holy month of mercy and blessings, Ramadan. I pray to God that this holy month brings happiness, prosperity and peace in the lives of all of you."

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also extended his greetings on the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, and said, “May Allah's blessings be upon all. Ramzan Mubarak!”

Previously, he convened a meeting with officials of the different departments and instructed them to ensure regular electricity supply and other basic services throughout the month.

"The holy month of Ramzan is starting. It is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities to the people. In this connection, a meeting was held today during which a review was taken of every department. Everyone was clearly instructed that there should be no shortcomings in the supply of electricity, especially during the Sehri (pre-dawn meals) and Iftaar (fast-breaking evening meal) timings, water supply, ration, cleanliness, sanitation, and traffic. ," ANI quoted Omar Abdullah as saying.