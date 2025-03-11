Ramadan 2025: Sehri, Iftaar timings for March 12 in Lucknow, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities

Muslims across India will observe the eleventh Roza (fast) of Ramadan on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Ramadan, a sacred month in Islam, is observed by fasting from dawn to dusk, with Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) marking the beginning of the fast and Iftar (a meal after sunset) concluding it.

During this period, Muslims engage in prayers, self-reflection, and charity, seeking spiritual growth and divine blessings. The fast is broken each day at Iftar, traditionally with dates and water, followed by a hearty meal shared with family and the community.

Advertisement

Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 12, 2025 Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for various cities across India:

City Sehri Timing Iftar Timing Delhi 05:16 AM 06:30 PM Lucknow 05:14 AM 06:28 PM Kolkata 04:46 AM 05:58 PM Mumbai 05:42 AM 06:49 PM Chennai 05:26 AM 06:33 PM Bengaluru 05:26 AM 06:38 PM Kochi 05:26 AM 06:38 PM Jaipur 05:22 AM 06:35 PM Ahmedabad 05:37 AM 06:49 PM Hyderabad 05:22 AM 06:35 PM

These times are approximate and may vary slightly based on local moon sightings. Worshippers are advised to check with their local mosques for precise timings.

Also Read | PM Modi extends Ramadan wishes ahead of first Roza

The Sehri and Iftar timings vary from city to city due to geographical differences, and Muslims rely on mosque announcements or Islamic organisations to determine the exact time to begin and break their fast.

While Sehri marks the start of the fast before the Fajr (dawn) prayer, Iftar is observed immediately after the Maghrib (sunset) prayer. It often begins with dates and water and is followed by a fulfilling meal shared with family and the community.

Advertisement

Ramadan is not only a time of fasting but also of increased acts of kindness and generosity. Many people contribute to feeding the less fortunate through community feasts known as Iftar gatherings. Mosques and charitable organisations distribute food to ensure that everyone, regardless of financial status, has the opportunity to break their fast.

The month-long observance of Ramadan will culminate with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, a joyous festival that marks the end of fasting. In India, Ramadan 2025 began on Sunday, March 2, and is expected to conclude on either March 30 or 31, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with prayers, feasts, and communal gatherings, reinforcing the spirit of faith, family, and togetherness. It is a time of gratitude, as Muslims reflect on their spiritual journey and the lessons learned during the holy month.