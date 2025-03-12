As the holy month of Ramadan continues, Muslims across India observe fasting with deep devotion and reflection. It is essential for the faithful to be aware of the precise timings for Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (a meal to break the fast) to ensure their fasts are in accordance with Islamic principles.

Below are the Sehri and Iftar timings for select major cities in India on this date:

City Sehri Timings Iftar Timings Delhi 5:01 AM 6:14 PM Lucknow 5:01 AM 6:14 PM Kolkata 4:37 AM 5:44 PM Mumbai 5:39 AM 6:47 PM Chennai 5:10 AM 6:20 PM Bengaluru 5:21 AM 6:34 PM Kochi 5:26 AM 6:36 PM Jaipur 5:26 AM 6:35 PM Ahmedabad 5:40 AM 6:47 PM Hyderabad 5:14 AM 6:26 PM

These timings are approximate and may vary slightly due to local moon sightings and geographical factors. It is advisable for worshippers to consult their local mosques or reliable community sources to confirm the exact timings for their specific regions.

The practice of fasting during Ramadan, known as 'Sawm,' is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. It is a period dedicated to spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and acts of charity.

Muslims worldwide abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and marital relations from dawn until sunset. The fast is traditionally broken at Iftar with dates and water, following the practice of Prophet Muhammad followed by a meal shared with family and community members.

In cities across India, Ramadan fosters a profound sense of community and unity. Mosques and community centres often organise Iftar gatherings, where people come together to break their fast and engage in communal prayers.

These events strengthen social bonds and provide opportunities for collective worship and reflection.

Given the diverse cultural tapestry of India, Ramadan is observed with unique regional customs and traditions, enriching the overall experience of the holy month.

In many areas, streets come alive in the evenings with food stalls offering traditional delicacies, and special prayers, known as Taraweeh, are held in mosques, drawing large congregations.

As Ramadan is also a time for increased charitable activities, many people and organisations engage in acts of charity, known as 'Zakat' (obligatory almsgiving) and 'Sadaqah' (voluntary charity). This spirit of giving ensures support for the less fortunate and reinforces the values of compassion and empathy within the community.

Being mindful of the exact Sehri and Iftar timings is essential for those observing the fast, as it ensures adherence to Islamic teachings.