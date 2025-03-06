Ramadan 2025: Sehri, Iftaar timings for March 7 in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru and other cities

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is observed with fasting from dawn to dusk, making accurate Sehri and Iftar timings essential for worshippers. On March 7, 2025, Muslims across India will begin their fast with Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break it with Iftar (a post-sunset meal). Below are the estimated timings for Indian cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, among others.

These times are approximate and may vary slightly based on local moon sightings. Worshippers are advised to check with their local mosques for precise timings.

City Sehri Timing Iftar Timing Delhi 05:22 am 06:27 pm Lucknow 05:07 am 06:12 pm Kolkata 04:39 am 05:43 pm Mumbai 05:41 am 06:46 pm Chennai 05:11 am 06:19 pm Bengaluru 05:22 am 06:34 pm Kochi 05:27 am 06.36 pm Jaipur 05:28 am 06:34 pm Ahmedabad 05:42 am 06:47 pm Hyderabad 05:18 am 06:27 pm

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and charity. Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, observed by millions worldwide. It serves as a means of spiritual purification, bringing communities together during Iftar gatherings.

As the month progresses, Muslims engage in increased prayers, charity, and acts of kindness. Observing the fast with correct Sehri and Iftar timings ensures that devotees maintain the sanctity of this sacred period. With families and communities uniting in devotion, Ramadan continues to be a time of faith, gratitude, and spiritual growth.

Roza is the month-long fast observed during Ramadan, concluding with the joyous celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. Throughout this sacred period, families and friends come together, prepare traditional dishes, and cherish moments of togetherness.

Fasting during Ramadan allows Muslims to seek Allah’s blessings and reflect on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, fostering spiritual growth and devotion.

Ramadan is more than just a month of fasting—it is a time of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and compassion. It teaches patience, gratitude, and the importance of helping those in need.

