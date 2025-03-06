Ramadan 2025: Sehri, Iftaar timings for March 7 in Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru and other cities

The holy month of Ramadan is underway, and Muslims across India will observe the sixth Roza, or fast, on March 7. Those observing the fast will have only Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (a meal after sunset). The timings for these meals vary by city. 

Diya Madan
Published6 Mar 2025, 10:24 PM IST
Ramadan fast: Timings for Sehri and Iftar vary by region, with accurate observance essential for fasting during this sacred month.(PTI)

Ramadan, the holiest month in Islam, is observed with fasting from dawn to dusk, making accurate Sehri and Iftar timings essential for worshippers. On March 7, 2025, Muslims across India will begin their fast with Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break it with Iftar (a post-sunset meal). Below are the estimated timings for Indian cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, among others.

These times are approximate and may vary slightly based on local moon sightings. Worshippers are advised to check with their local mosques for precise timings.

CitySehri TimingIftar Timing
Delhi05:22 am06:27 pm
Lucknow05:07 am06:12 pm
Kolkata04:39 am05:43 pm
Mumbai05:41 am06:46 pm
Chennai05:11 am06:19 pm
Bengaluru05:22 am06:34 pm
Kochi05:27 am06.36 pm
Jaipur05:28 am06:34 pm
Ahmedabad05:42 am06:47 pm
Hyderabad05:18 am06:27 pm

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and charity. Fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, observed by millions worldwide. It serves as a means of spiritual purification, bringing communities together during Iftar gatherings.

As the month progresses, Muslims engage in increased prayers, charity, and acts of kindness. Observing the fast with correct Sehri and Iftar timings ensures that devotees maintain the sanctity of this sacred period. With families and communities uniting in devotion, Ramadan continues to be a time of faith, gratitude, and spiritual growth.

Roza is the month-long fast observed during Ramadan, concluding with the joyous celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. Throughout this sacred period, families and friends come together, prepare traditional dishes, and cherish moments of togetherness.

Fasting during Ramadan allows Muslims to seek Allah’s blessings and reflect on the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, fostering spiritual growth and devotion.

Ramadan is more than just a month of fasting—it is a time of spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and compassion. It teaches patience, gratitude, and the importance of helping those in need.

As each day begins with Sehri and ends with Iftar, the month fosters a deep sense of unity among families and communities. With prayers, reflection, and acts of charity, Ramadan strengthens faith and reminds believers of the values of empathy and generosity that extend beyond the holy month.

First Published:6 Mar 2025, 10:24 PM IST
