Ramadan 2025: As Muslims await one of the most auspicious times of the year, the first day of Ramadan in 2025 is expected to fall on March 1. The first day of Ramadan 2025 marks a rare alignment between the Hijri or Islamic lunar calendar and the Gregorian calendar. Although used with alternative spellings such a Ramzan, Ramzaan or Ramazan, moon sighting determines the date of the celebrated occasion.

Ramadan 2025 is notable as the unusual phenomenon of rare calendar alignment occurs once every 33 years and this unique synchronisation is a testament to the intricate interplay between lunar and solar cycles, according to Eng. Majed Abu Zahra, President of the Jeddah Astronomical Society.

How to see Ramadan 2025 crescent moon? Abu Dhabi's International Astronomical Centre Chairman Mohammad Odeh said that the crescent moon will be visible through telescopes in West Asia, most of Africa and southern Europe. Meanwhile, large parts of the Americas may witness Ramadan crescent moon with the naked eye.

Ramadan 2025 moon sighting and fasting date in Saudi Arabia Muslims in Saudi Arabia will mark the holy month of Ramadan from March 1 and the crescent moon will be sighted on Friday evening of February 28, 2025, corresponding to 29 Sha'ban 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar.

Following the sighting of Ramadan crescent moon on Friday, February 28, after Maghrib or evening prayers, the taraweeh prayers will begin on the same night and Muslims in Saudi Arabia will observe their first fast on Saturday, March 01, 2025. However, if the Ramadan crescent does not appear on Friday evening, the holy month will mark its beginning from Sunday, March 2, in Saudi Arabia.

Ramadan 2025 crescent moon sighting date in UAE “Do not fast until you see the crescent, and do not break your fast until you see it. If it is obscured, then estimate it,” as per the teachings of Prophet Muhammad. Astronomers from the International Astronomical Centre in Abu Dhabi indicate that the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on Friday, February 28 while the final confirmation depends on traditional moon sighting methods.

Ramadan 2025 in United Kingdom Ramadan are expected to begin on March 1 in United Kingdom, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Ramadan 2025 crescent moon sighting date in India In India, the crescent moon is expected to be sighted on the evening of March 1, 2025. Fasting will begin on March 2, 2025, if the moon appears on March 1. However, the final confirmation rests on local moon-sighting committees and Islamic scholars.