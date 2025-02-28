Ramadan Mubarak 2025: Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The time of fasting, prayer, reflection, giving back to the community in the form of charity, and engaging in humanitarian activities is observed by Muslims all over the world.

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia and the official moon sighting committees worldwide will be searching for the crescent moon on Friday, February 28, evening. This day corresponds to 29 Sha’ban 1446 AH. If the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, Ramadan will officially begin on Saturday, March 1, in Saudi Arabia and from March 2 in India. Let's have a look at top wishes GIFs, images, messages and greetings to share this Ramzan month.