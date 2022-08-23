Ramdev better restrains himself…: Supreme Court on yoga guru’s remarks on allopathy2 min read . 02:47 PM IST
- Supreme Court has fumed on yoga guru’s statements on allopathy while hearing a plea by the Indian Medical Association (IMA)
The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised yoga guru Ramdev for his statements against allopathy. A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said that Ramdev can run campaigns to popularise Ayurveda but should not criticise other systems in the country. The Supreme Court also asked what was the guarantee that everything Ramdev follows will cure all the diseases.
Chief Justice NV Ramana said, "Why is Baba Ramdev accusing allopathy doctors? He popularised yoga. Good. But he should not criticize other systems. What is the guarantee that what he follows will cure everything?"
He added, “How can he (Ramdev) say all this...accusing all the doctors as if they are killers. Huge advertisements are there in all newspapers. He cannot abuse doctors and other systems of medicine. It is better he restrains himself from abusing other systems."
The Supreme Court was hearing a petition by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that alleged that there were smear campaigns run against allopathic medicines, doctors and Covid-19 vaccination. The petition also alleged that the campaigns also spread that "bones will weaken" and "your immunity will go down" among other things.
During the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, a video of Ramdev saying that lakhs of people have died due to the allopathic medicines. He had also reportedly called allopathy a "stupid and bankrupt" science.
Ramdev had earlier questioned the efficacy of allopathy against Covid-19, saying that vaccination alone is not enough to protect people from the virus. Randev said people need to be supplemented with yoga and ayurveda.
Ramdev said, “Without the support of yoga and Ayurveda, no vaccine can immunise you permanently against coronavirus, no matter how big you are, a president or a big doctor yourself."
The Yoga guru added that top officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) have also fallen victims to Covid-19 virus. Ramdev also claimed that the world is being misled by medical science in the name of vaccines.
"The world will return to yoga and ayurveda again. People are growing tulsi, aloe vera and neem giloy in their kitchen gardens and reaping their health benefits," Ramdev said.
