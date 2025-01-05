BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday targeted Delhi Chief minister Atishi over her surname. courting another controversy after sexist jibe at Priyanka Gandhi.

Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP candidate from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, sparked another controversy on Sunday after making a snide remark at Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. In his jibe he said that Atishi “changed her father," while addressing a public gathering at BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Delhi's Rohini. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father," Ramesh Bidhuri said.

Suggesting that Atishi's change in name reflects the party's character, he added, “This Marlena (Atishi) became Singh. She changed her name. Arvind Kejriwal swore on his children not to align with the corrupt Congress. Marlena changed her father. This reflects the character of the Aam Aadmi Party," PTI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal reacts on Ramesh Bidhuri's snide remark on Delhi CM Atishi Atishi, the sitting MLA from Kalkaji seat, dropped her surname some time ago. After the video of the BJP candidate's speech went viral, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal charged at the BJP and accused its leaders of crossing all limits of "shamelessness."

Taking to social media platform X, Arvind Kejriwal stated, “BJP leaders are hurling abuses at Delhi chief minister Atishi ji. Delhi people will not tolerate the insult of a woman chief minister. All the women in Delhi will take a revenge of this."

Terming Ramesh Bidhuri's "abusive remarks" against a female chief minister as "anti-women," AAp said, ""If he behaves this way now, imagine the treatment ordinary women would face if he mistakenly becomes an MLA." It is important to note the time of these controversial statements which comes days before Delhi Assembly elections which are due in February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}