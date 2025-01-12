Film Nagar Police of Hyderabad have registered a case against prominent Telugu film personalities in connection with the demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel which is located in Film Nagar. A case has been filed against superstars Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati. His brother Abhiram Daggubati and their father Suresh Babu Daggubati also face a police case in the demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel.

