Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, others in soup over Deccan Kitchen Hotel demolition; face police case
Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh, others in soup over Deccan Kitchen Hotel demolition; face police case

  • Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, and others face legal trouble as police file a case over the demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel.

Film Nagar Police of Hyderabad have registered a case against prominent Telugu film personalities in connection with the demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel which is located in Film Nagar. A case has been filed against superstars Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati. His brother Abhiram Daggubati and their father Suresh Babu Daggubati also face a police case in the demolition of Deccan Kitchen Hotel.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated, please refresh the page.

