Randeep Surjewala clarifies 'lick' remark against Hema Malini: 'BJP IT Cell edits, distorts…’
Congress' Randeep Surjewala responds to the BJP's criticism over alleged remarks on Hema Malini, denies intention to insult the actor-turned-politician. He also accuses the saffron party of editing and distorting his video to distract people's attention from the government's failures.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday issued a clarification over his alleged derogatory remark on actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini. Surjewala has been facing backlash from the leaders of the BJP.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message