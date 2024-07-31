Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Ransomware attack shuts down hundreds of banks, disrupts UPI payments: Here's what went wrong

Ransomware attack shuts down hundreds of banks, disrupts UPI payments: Here's what went wrong

Livemint

  • A ransomware attack on C-Edge Technologies has disrupted payment systems at nearly 300 small Indian banks. The NPCI has temporarily isolated C-Edge from its networks to protect the payment infrastructure. Restoration and security reviews are in progress.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced via its X handle that C-Edge Technologies, which primarily supports cooperative and regional rural banks, has been targeted by a ransomware attack.

A significant ransomware assault on C-Edge Technologies, a key tech service provider for small banks in India, has led to a temporary halt in payment systems across nearly 300 local banks, as reported by Reuters.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced via its X handle that C-Edge Technologies, which primarily supports cooperative and regional rural banks, has been targeted by a ransomware attack. To mitigate further risks to the payment infrastructure, NPCI has temporarily cut off C-Edge Technologies from its retail payment networks. As a result, customers of banks relying on C-Edge’s services are currently unable to access payment systems.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

NPCI stated, “We have isolated C-Edge Technologies from our retail payment systems to safeguard the broader payment ecosystem. Restoration efforts are in full swing, and a comprehensive security review is underway. We are working diligently to restore connectivity for the impacted banks as soon as possible."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which regulates banking and payment systems, has yet to comment on the incident. Similarly, C-Edge Technologies has not responded to requests for information.

The NPCI's advisory stated that this measure is aimed at containing the attack's spread. The disruption affects only a small fraction—approximately 0.5%—of the country’s payment volumes, mainly impacting banks operating in rural and semi-urban areas.

The RBI and Indian cyber authorities had recently alerted financial institutions about potential cyber threats, underscoring the seriousness of this incident. Meanwhile, NPCI is conducting a thorough audit to ensure the breach does not have further repercussions.

As the situation develops, both banks and customers are advised to stay informed and vigilant regarding any updates from the authorities.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.