Supreme Court on Monday allowed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to resume his podcast, the Ranveer Show, subject to maintaining standards of decency and morality. Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has also been asked to join the probe at Gauhati and Mumbai.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh also asked the Union Government to propose measures to regulate content for YouTube channels and social media, clarifying such measures would subsequently invite comments and suggestions from the people and stakeholders.

The court was hearing Allahabadia's plea against the FIRs over his comments in India's Got Latent Show. Earlier, the Court, after criticising his remarks, had stayed his arrest.

Here is what the Court observed during the hearing on Monday:

1- There is no fundamental right on a platter in this country

2-This problem is not confined to age group. Anyone can be a viewer. Subject to maintaining those standards, if he wants to run a programme, then it's fine...as he has said, there are 200 odd families' employment at stake

3 -Society to society, moral standards may vary. We have guaranteed ourselves rights, but the same are subject to conditions.

4- We don't want any regulatory regime which leads to censorship...but it can't be a free for all. See the quality of humour he has... humour is something the entire family can enjoy, and nobody feels embarrassed. Using all filthy language is not talent.

5- Think what can be a very limited regulatory measure which must not lead to censorship...which must have some element of control...it's a question for feeding posterity also. Something needs to be done. If somebody wants to watch something on channel, let them.

With regard to telecast or airing of programmes which are not acceptable in terms of known moral standards of our society, some regulatory measures may be required. We have requested SG to suggest some measures which are effective to ensure the parameters of fundamental rights as delineated in Article 19. Any draft regulatory measure in this regard can then be put in public domain to invite suggestions from stakeholders...We are inclined to expand the scope of these proceedings

We don't want any regulatory regime which leads to censorship...but it can't be a free for all.

6 -We have to respect will of the Indian people...what we will do is...let him (Allahabadia) join investigation, then we will see.

7- Subject to the petitioner furnishing an undertaking that his own shows will maintain the standards of decency and morality, so that viewers of any age group can watch, the petitioner is permitted to resume the Ranveer Show.