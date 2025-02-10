Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: 5 times YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’ stirred up a row

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as ‘BeerBiceps,’ has stirred controversy following an objectionable question he posed on Samay Raina's show recently.

In a short clip from the show, which is now viral, Allahbadia is heard asking a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever.”

The incident led to a complaint filed with the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, alleging the use of abusive language and demanding strict action against those involved. Allabadia has apologised for his remarks even as he faces a police case.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversies This is not the first time that Allahbadia has been involved in a controversy. Here are other controversies involving Allahabadia before the latest on Samay Raina’s show.

-In 2021, he received backlash from netizens for a sexist tweet suggesting that women wearing kurtis would bring men "to their knees."

-In 2013, he once asked an advocate on his podcast to name individuals who should leave India and the advocate named journalist Barkha Dutt and historians Romila Thapar, and Irfan Habib as his choices. The clip sparked outrage and he refused to take it down from his YouTube channel.

-In 2014, Allahbadia was criticised for platforming an unverified claim on his show about a village in Malappuram, Kerala, enforcing Islamic law.

-Allahbadia, is often trolled for his recurring podcast question, "Maut ke baare mein sochte ho?" (Do you think about death?), had a near-death experience himself last year. While in Goa with his girlfriend, Allahabadia reportedly almost drowned and claimed to have narrowly escaped death.

-In October 2024, Allahabadia shared a podcast with the then chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) S Somanath, where he talked about the possibility of extraterrestrial civilizations, proposing that alien life likely exists in diverse stages of advancement across the universe.

-In the conversation, ISRO chief S Somnath on aliens, ISRO chief said that aliens are denitely there and present around us.

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia? Ranveer is one of the most popular YouTubers and podcasters of India

Born on June 2, 1993, Ranveer Allahbadia has millions of subscribers on YouTube. He completed his education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and Dwarkadas J. Sanghvi College of Engineering and was also recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

His YouTube journey began with documenting his fitness routine. He used to post his fitness videos on his YouTube channel, BeerBiceps, which he started after graduating.

Gradually, Allahbadia started sharing content on men’s fashion, grooming, personal development, and mental health emerging as one of the leading voices in the Indian digital space.

In 2018, Allahbadia co-founded Monk Entertainment, a talent management and content creation agency, when he was just 24. This company worked with some industry leaders including Netflix, Google, and Pepsi-co in digital campaigns.

In 2019, Allahbadia launched his podcast, "The Ranveer Show," where he interviewed global personalities like Priyanka Chopra, Sadhguru, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Allahabadia was first independent creator to partner with Spotify and hosted one of one of the top podcasts on the platform.

In September last year, his YouTube channels were hacked and renamed 'Tesla' and the content was replaced with old Elon Musk and Donald Trump event streams.

Allahbadia has co-founded multiple ventures, including Monk-E (a talent management agency), Level Supermind (a self-help app), BigBrainco (a YouTube channel), and BeerBiceps SkillHouse (offering courses in podcasting and video editing), as Per his LinkedIn profile

