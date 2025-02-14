Did Samay Raina break his OWN rules? India’s Got Latent entry form resurfaces amid Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia's apology could not mend the wounds caused by his ‘obscene’ joke on Samay Raina's India’s Got Latent show. Following FIRs by the Maharashtra and Assam police, a delegation of advocates from Kota has also filed a complaint against the YouTubers.

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has now approached the Supreme Court to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India.

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: India's Got Latent's Google Form Resurfaces In the midst of the controversy, a Google form has surfaced. Dated September–October 2024, it pertains to registration for India's Got Latent and has now resurfaced on social media.

A quick glimpse at the rules of the show might make one wonder if Samay Raina himself, let alone Ranveer Allahbadia, violated the rules he had created.

India’s Got Latent form

LiveMint however, cannot verify the authenticity of the Google form.

Here's what the rules say:

“Making the audience unnecessarily uncomfortable by mention of inappropriate phrases, obscene gestures or remarks or use of phrases targeting a specific audience group,” might lead to a contestant being expelled, says India's Got Latent entry form.

Ironically, it is Ranveer Allahbadia's ‘watch your parents have **x’ remark that has landed him, Samay Raina and other judges present at the show into legal trouble. BeerBiceps had even told a contestant, “ ₹2 crore in cash, you s**k my d**k,” to which Samay Raina gave a risqué response.

Indian law on obscenity; grounds of defense The Assam police registered a complaint on February 10, against both Allahbadia and Raina, including charges of “obscene acts” under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

Speaking to LiveMint, Associate Partner at Alpha Partners, Chirag Gupta explained that as per Indian law, “speech or use of specific words or phrases may be deemed ‘obscene’ if the same is lascivious and leads to an expression of overt sexual interest by a person.”

Given such a scenario, Gupta explained that the grounds of defence would be that the “intent of such speech was not to “deprave or corrupt” an individual as contemplated under Section 194(1) of BNS.”

When the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the accused Alay Rizvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, added that for ‘obscenity cases’, the defence could also argue that the “remark falls within the ambit of free speech.” He highlighted Munawar Faruqui's case, where the comedian's ‘Ramji don’t give a f**k’ comment landed him into trouble. However, the Supreme Court intervened, “questioning the lack of evidence against him and stating that his arrest violated his fundamental rights,” explained Rizvi.