YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comment on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent has sparked backlash, with reactions from politicians and celebrities alike. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Manoj Bajpayee shared their views on the incident, labelling the social media influencer "immature."

Imtiaz Ali said, "Short way jo fame aata hai voh chala bhi jaata hai. Mujhe lagta hai jisko jis cheez mein maza aata hai usko vahi karna chahiye aur ashleelta aisa subject hai ke obviously bura hai ye to koi bhi kahega but log immature hote hain to zyada seriously unki galtiyon ko lena bhi nai chahiye (The shortcut to fame comes and goes. I believe that people should do what they enjoy, and obscenity is obviously a bad subject—anyone would say that. But people are immature, so we shouldn't take their mistakes too seriously)."

Manoj Bajpayee agreed with Ali and added, “Isliye jo bhi log safal ho rahe hain, young hain, yuva hain hamesha jo hai mahaul ko zara dekhein aur samjhein. (That's why those who are succeeding, who are young, always need to observe and understand the environment around them)."

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy News The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia remarked on Raina's show, "India's Got Latent". Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever." The remark was considered by many to be offensive and inappropriate. As a result, Allahbadia faced a lot of backlash on social media, and complaints were filed against him and the show.

Ranveer Allahbadia says, 'I'm sorry' Following the backlash, Allahbadia, who has a large social media following, issued an apology. In a video message on X, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate; it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry."

Who is Ranveer Allahbadia? Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, is an Indian YouTuber, podcaster, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker who founded BeerBiceps Productions.

