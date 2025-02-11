Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, is facing legal and public backlash over his ‘will you watch your parents have sex’ question projected on comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. On Tuesday, Mumbai Police reached Ranveer Allahbadia's residence.
A parliamentary panel is considering summoning Ranveer Allahbadia to address the issue.
What did Ranveer Allahbadia ask on India's Got Latent?
In the viral video BeerBiceps, 31, is heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"
Ranveer Allahbadia Apologises
Following the uproar, on Monday Ranveer Allahbadia issued an apology, acknowledging his “lapse of judgement". The YouTuber confessed ‘comedy is not my forte’ in his video apology for the ‘watch your parents have sex’ question.
Ranveer Allahbadia Faces legal Action
A complaint was filed in Mumbai on Monday, following which the police has reached the Khar studio where India's Got Latent was filmed. Further Assam Police also registered an FIR against him on Monday. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnvais has mentioned that action would be taken, following which a human right panel also urged YouTube to take down the video.
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: B Praak cancels appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: Singer B Praak informed that he has called off an appearance on the influencer's podcast after his remark on a reality show sparked controversy.
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: 'India Got Latent' YouTube episode blocked
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial video of ‘India Got Latent’ has been blocked following orders from the government, officials said on Tuesday.
"The 'India Has Latent' episode on @YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders," Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in a post on X.
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: NCW takes note of BeerBiceps's controversial video
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: National Commission For Women Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar told ANI, "The language they have used is obscene and it should not be used. We are very serious regarding this and we have written to the IT minister to create a set of rules for such platforms to control it..."
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: BeerBiceps faces parliamentary trouble?
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: BJD MP Sasmit Patra told ANI that he would be raising the issue as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on Information and Communication Technology.
"These kinds of issues need to be raised as extremely vulgar, cheap and poor statements have been made by the Youtuber/Influencer...I am hopeful that the committee will take it very seriously and ensure that strict action is taken." Patra told ANI.
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: Why did Mumbai Police visit BeerBicep's house?
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: On being asked about a complaint filed against Ranveer Allahabadia, a police official, who was at BeerBicep's residence said, "It is my job to come here for rounds. I did not go to his residence, I took rounds downstairs. I have not given any notice to anyone. I am the best master, we came here in the morning as well only for rounds...I do not have orders to check anything about him..."
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: What is India's Got Latent?
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: India's Got Latent is a comedy show, the name of which is a satire on the popular reality TV show India's Got Talent. The comedy show features guest judges like Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), who humorously critique participants. The show is hosted by comedian Samay Raina.
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: Who is Ranveer Allhbadia?
Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy LIVE: Ranveer Allahbadia, also known by his YouTube handle 'BBeerBiceps, has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers.