Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has condemned ‘Beer Biceps’ recent comments on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent show. Criticising Allahbadia, the Maharashtra CM said that society have made some rules, and any violation of these rules is wrong and should be met with appropriate action.

A formal complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show 'India's Got Latent' following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

"I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them," Maharashtra CM said.

The award winning creator, Ranveer is facing intense trolling and backlash after a video went viral from India's Got Latent wherein is heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?”

Shiv Sena slams Beer Biceps Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare while speaking to PTI condemned Beer Biceps statement on India Got Latent and said that Maharashtra is a state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and using such language in such a state and country is not acceptable.

“This is the state of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and using such language in such a state and country is not acceptable. We warn him. We should not misuse the right of Freedom of Speech. Shiv Sena won’t tolerate it.”

JMM MP Mahua Maji called it a publicity stunt, stated that making inappropriate comments about the relationship between parents and children is unacceptable.

“It is a publicity stunt. He also got a prize from the PM some time ago. He should have at least respected that...,” she told ANI.

“The relationship between parents and children is very pure. Making such obscene comments on that is not acceptable. Strict action should be taken... The concerned ministry should take action... There are web series which cannot be watched together with the family... It is the responsibility of the central government and the concerned ministry... They should be banned only then they will learn their lesson,” she added.

Calling it a shocking video, Former NCW chief and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma said that such jokes are unacceptable in society. "The video is very shocking and I think whether it is a female or a male, this kind of joke is never accepted by society. Making jokes about a mother or a female's body doesn't look good and somewhere it shows how today's youth has stooped down to such a level morally.

The NCW Chief also added that she has forwarded the video to the Chairperson to take action. "I think such jokes affect others who are engaged in similar creative things. I have just forwarded that video to the NCW Chairperson to take action."