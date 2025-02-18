India's Got Latent Controversy LIVE: The Supreme Court is expected to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's petition regarding the multiple FIRs filed against him in connection with the 'India's Got Latent' controversy tomorrow, 18 February. YouTuber BeerBicep's plea in the Supreme Court seeks judicial intervention against these FIRs.
According to the cause list, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is likely to take up the matter. Former CJI Chandrachud’s son Abhinav Chandrachud is representing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in the case. Ranveer Allahbadia, the founder of the YouTube channel BeerBiceps, has named the Central Government, as well as the governments of Maharashtra and Assam, as respondents in the petition.
Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial statement
The controversy began when Ranveer Allahbadia made a remark on ‘Inda’s Got Latent' that many deemed inappropriate, leading to significant public backlash and subsequent legal action. BeerBiceps was heard asking a contestant, if they would like to see their parents have sex or join them and stop it forever.
Deepanshu Raj, who posts musical videos on the social media platform said Ranveer Allahbadia has inspired millions in the country to “become better individuals" through his podcasts and added that he himself is one of them.
“To err is human, to forgive is divine. For 10 years, you have inspired millions in this country to become better individuals through your podcasts and fitness, fashion, and self-help content-and I am surely one of them," he wrote.
Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before it on February 24. The Cyber Cell is investigating the case registered against Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent.'
Comedian Samay Raina has also been asked to appear before the cyber cell today.
Abhinav Chandrachud is a lawyer practising at the Bombay High Court with an impressive academic background.
He completed his Doctor of the Science of Law (JSD) and Master of the Science of Law (JSM) at Stanford Law School, where he was a Franklin Family Scholar, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Additionally, he pursued an LLM at Harvard Law School as a Dana Scholar and graduated from the Government Law College, Mumbai, in 2008.
He is a recognised author, having written the Republic of Rhetoric: Free Speech and the Constitution of India (2017) and Supreme Whispers: Conversations with Judges of the Supreme Court of India 1980-1989 (2018).
Ranveer Allhabadia on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking the consolidation of multiple FIRs filed against him over the allegedly obscene remarks made during his guest appearance on the YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent.’
Allahbadia's comments on parents and sex during his appearance on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent sparked controversy, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against him and others in various regions across the country.