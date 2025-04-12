Ranveer Allahbadia non-cooperative: Maharashtra Cyber Cell mulls legal action against BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, has been accused of non-coperation by the Maharashtra cyber cell in connection with the investigation into the controversy surrounding his comments on the show India's Got Latent. According to reports, the YouTuber was issued summons by the Cyber Cell, however, Allahbadia has not responded, leading the authorities to consider legal action for their lack of cooperation.

Advertisement

According to a report by IndiaTV, the Maharashtra Cyer Cell had issued summons to Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija along with Ranveer Allahbadia.

In February, Maharashtra Cyber Cell recorded the statement of Apoorva Makhija after the controversy regarding India's Got Latent. Samaya Raina and Ashish Chanchlani has also recorded their statements with Cyber Cell.

India's Got Latent Controversy: Recap The India's Got Latent controversy began after Ranveer Allahbadia made an offensive joke during the show, asking a contestant a provocative question involving parents and sex.

The remark sparked widespread outrage, leading to multiple FIRs and investigations by both Maharashtra and Assam police.

Despite admitting to making a mistake and submitting a written apology, Ranveer Allahbadia has faced significant backlash, including interim protection from arrest granted by the Supreme Court

Advertisement

Ranveer Allahbadia Announces ‘Rebirth’ Ranveer Allahbadia, the host of The Ranveer Show, has announced his comeback to podcasting after a tumultuous hiatus. The controversy surrounding his appearance on India's Got Latent had left fans and critics alike wondering if the curtains had closed on his illustrious career.

Read More

However, in true phoenix-like fashion, Ranveer Allahbadia emerged from the ashes, promising a "new blessed chapter" in his life and a more responsible approach to content creation.

In a heartfelt video titled "Let's Talk," Ranveer Allahbadia expressed his gratitude to supporters who stood by him during this challenging time. He candidly reflected on his journey, describing the forced break as an opportunity for growth and learning.

Apoorva Mukhija says Getting Rape, Death Threats in Comeback Post Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who is popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has shared an Instagram post with screenshots of rape, acid attack and death threats. Advertisement

Social media influencer The Rebel Kid has been in the news in connection with the controversy regarding India's Got Latent.

After deleting her posts, Apoorva Mukhija made a comeback and shared an Instagram post with screenshots of the comments that people left on her posts. While some gave her rape and death threats, the others threatened her of acid attack.

She wrote in the caption, “and that's not even 1%”

NCW Demands Action Against Offenders The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged the law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute the offenders behind the rape and death threats received by Apoorva Mukhija.

Calling the online abuse "despicable", the NCW asserted that no woman should feel unsafe either in public spaces or the digital world. Advertisement