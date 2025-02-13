Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, has faced backlash over his ‘objectionable’ remarks on comedian Samay Raina's now-deleted show, India's Got Latent. Raina deleted all India's Got Latent episodes from his YouTube channel on Wednesday, a day after Mumbai Police reached Ranveer Allahbadia's residence.

The Assam police’s complaint against both Allahbadia and Raina, includes charges of ‘obscene acts’ under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS).

“Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections -79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of ⁠Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 198. Investigation is currently underway,” said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma in a post

In Maharashtra, the Cyber Police have invoked section 67 (transmission of obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, among other sections, according to a report in The Indian Express.

This is not the first time that a performance by a public figure has been labelled ‘obscene’. Here is what the Indian laws say about the offence:

Which law covers obscenity in online content? Section 294 of the BNS regulates the sale, distribution, and circulation of obscene materials. The section aims to protect public morality. A punishable offence under this section also includes the “display of any content in electronic form.”

Content that is lascivious or appeals to prurient interests and has the potential to corrupt or deprave those who interact with it is considered obscene, according to this section.

Punishment: On first conviction, an offender may face up to two years of imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹5000. For subsequent convictions, the imprisonment may extend to five years, with a fine of up to ₹10,000.

Section 296 of the BNS also deals with obscene acts and songs in public places. It aims to maintain public decency and prevent disturbances.

The offence under this section includes performing obscene acts in public, singing, reciting, or uttering obscene songs, ballads, or words in public or doing so to the annoyance of others.

Punishment: Up to three months in jail, a fine of up to ₹1,000, and both jail time and a fine.

What is Section 67 of IT Act? Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, deals with publishing or transmitting obscene material online. The definition of obscene material in this IT Act section is almost the same as provided under Section 294 of the BNS (earlier Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860). However, it comes with a stricter punishment -- up to three years imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹5 lakhs for a first-time offence