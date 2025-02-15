Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE Updates: The Mumbai Police has asked podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known as Beer Biceps, to appear before them on Saturday as part of a probe into his controversial remarks on a YouTube show, India's Got Latent. Earlier on Friday, teams of Mumbai and Assam police visited his residence but found the flat locked.
ALSO READ: YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’ apologises for obscene remark, says ‘Comedy is not my forte’
YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, is facing legal and public backlash over his ‘will you watch your parents have sex’ question projected on comedian Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent. On Friday, Ranveer Allahabadia also approached the Supreme Court to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments.
Ranveer Allahbadia's statement
In the viral video BeerBiceps, 31, is heard asking a contestant “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?"
Also Read: Ranveer Allahbadia row: Mumbai cops give BIG update — Influencer’s house locked, phone switched off, lawyer unreachable
Samay Raina deletes all episodes of India's Got Latent
On Wednesday, Samay Raina deleted all episodes of "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube channel. “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina shared on Instagram.
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: Which law covers obscenity in online content?
Section 294 of the BNS regulates the sale, distribution, and circulation of obscene materials. The section aims to protect public morality. A punishable offence under this section also includes the “display of any content in electronic form."
Content that is lascivious or appeals to prurient interests and has the potential to corrupt or deprave those who interact with it is considered obscene, according to this section
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: MPs raise issue of Ranveer Allahbadia's comments at Parliamentary panel meet
The controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks dominated headlines yet another day after a parliamentary panel on Thursday asked the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to submit a note on the issue by February 17 and Assam police summoned the influencer.
Allahbadia, who has apologised for his comments dubbing it as a "lapse in judgement", failed to appear in connection with a probe into his controversial comments on Samay Raina's now-deleted YouTube show "India's Got Latent". He was asked to remain present at Mumbai's Khar police station on Friday, an official said. (PTI)
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: Maharashtra govt orders inquiry by cultural dept officials
The Maharashtra government on Friday ordered an inquiry into the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy, specifically tasking the cultural department officials to investigate. The cultural department, headed by Minister Ashish Shelar ordered an inquiry into the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: Who is representing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia?
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is representing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in the case.
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: SC to hear plea in few days
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear the plea of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia over the FIRs lodged against him regarding the controversial remarks on the India's Got Latent show in two to three days, reported PTI.
“I have assigned the bench and it will come up (before a bench) in two-three days," the report quoted CJI.
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs over his remarks
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking to club multiple FIRs lodged against him across India over his recent inappropriate comments during his guest appearance on a show 'India's Got Latent'. (ANI)
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: What is the controversy about?
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: Ranveer Allahbadia appeared as a judge on the latest episode of India's Got Latent, asked a contestant if they would rather watch their parents have sex for the rest of their lives or join them once to put a stop to it.
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: Mumbai Police summons podcaster for questioning today, February 15
Ranveer Allahbadia News LIVE: Mumbai Police has asked podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before them on Saturday as part of a probe into his controversial remarks on a YouTube show, as he did not turn up during the day. Teams of Mumbai and Assam police on Friday visited his residence here, but found the flat locked, an official said as reported by PTI.